Neetu Kapoor Gives ROFL Reaction As Paparazzi Ask Her About 'Bahu' Alia Bhatt; Watch

Fans are not yet over Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s dreamy wedding. The couple tied the knot on April 14, and the marriage was a close-knit affair, as only family and close friends attended it. Recently, Ranbir’s mother and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor was spotted on the sets of her dance reality show. The paparazzi caught up with the new mother-in-law to ask about her daughter-in-law Alia’s wellbeing.

In a video going viral on social media, Neetu is seen posing for the paps. Moments later, one of them asked her, “Bahu Kaise hai? (how is the daughter-in-law?)" To this, Neetu replied ecstatically, saying “Bahu Badhia Hai, Bahut Badhiya Hai (Daughter-in-law is fine)." She smiled as she said that Alia is doing well after the wedding. Neetu looked gorgeous in a green salwar suit.

There is no doubt that Neetu is quite smitten by her daughter-in-law. During one of the episodes of the dance reality show, when host Karan Kundrra asked her who will rule the house, Neetu said that she wanted her daughter-in-law, Alia, to rule.

Neetu, who was shooting for her dance reality show till Ranbir and Alia’s wedding day, had left everyone guessing about her son’s wedding date, until the ceremonies began on April 14 at their residence Vastu in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, both Ranbir and Alia have returned to their work commitments. Alia has been busy shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The actor was spotted leaving for a shoot in Delhi this week with Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, and Shabana Azmi. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor is busy with his upcoming project Animal with Rashmika Mandanna. The shooting kicked off in Manali last week. Along with this, Alia and Ranbir before their marriage wrapped up the shooting of their first project together - Brahmastra.

