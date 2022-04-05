Neetu Kapoor Grooves With Nora Fatehi on Pyaar Do, Pyaar Lo, Fan Calls Them 'Khatarnaak'

The much-anticipated kids’ dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors is all set to hit your TV screens from April 23. And the first season of the dance reality show will be judged by veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and choreographer Marzi Pestonji. Ahead of the show’s premiere, the celebrity judges have been treating fans to glimpses of behind the scenes of the show. And honestly, looking at the footage, we can’t wait any longer for the show to start. A recent BTS video posted by Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram account, shows her having a gala time on the sets of the dance show, as she shook her legs with other judges.

In the video, Neetu Kapoor can be seen sitting on her seat and grooving along with Nora on the iconic track Pyaar Do Pyar Lo. Both the divas were seen enjoying the moment to the fullest, as they danced with perfect expressions while lip-syncing the popular song. Neetu Kapoor looked elegant in a beautiful flowy long white dress, which she paired with a lovely floral print shrug. While sporting the boho look, she opted for an oxidised silver short neckpiece and a long chain with a pendant.

Nora looked alluring herself as she sported a white short dress with faux fur design on the lower half of the dress and on the sleeves. While posting the entertaining video, Neetu Kapoor wrote in the caption, Little masti on Dance Deewane Juniors, Nora Fatehi.”

While acknowledging Neetu Kapoor’s video, Nora took to the comments section and wrote, “How are we sooooo cute too much fun!” The actress ended her comment with a handful of heart and heart eyes emoticons. Fans, too, were highly impressed with their dance moves. Some called them cute, whereas another termed them ‘Khattarnaaaakkkk (dangerous)’

Earlier, Neetu Kapoor dropped a video on her Instagram handle, in which she can be seen dancing with Marzi on her late husband’s popular song Tera Phoolon Jaisa Rang, as the entire audience was cheering the two. The duo can be seen grooving to the song of Rishi Kapoor, and it appears to be from the same episode. Neetu Kapoor wrote in the caption, “Reliving our songs with Marzi Pestonji". Take a look at the video here:

What are your views about the videos? Are you also eagerly waiting for Dance Deewane Junior?

