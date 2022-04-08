Neetu Kapoor Spills The Beans on Ranbir-Alia Wedding, Says The Two Make a Great Pair | Exclusive

The most highly awaited Bollywood wedding is upon us as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are reportedly set to tie the knot in a few days from now. The festivities are expected to begin April 13 onwards and will go on for three to four days with the big day on April 17. It is also said that the RK bungalow in Chembur has been chosen as the venue for the wedding.

While both the families have been tight-lipped about the ceremony and there are no confirmations, News18.com spoke exclusively to Neetu Kapoor who said that she too has been hearing about the wedding. “The rumours have been going on for almost two years now. We are having a lot of fun with all the noise going around Ranbir’s wedding. Some are saying that it is happening o April 15 and there are others who feel it is on April 17. Let the astrologers come out with a date. The date and the venue has constantly been changing. It was reported that they were earlier getting married in Ranthambore then it shifted somewhere else and now it is RK Studios in Chembur, let’s see where it ultimately happens."

One of the strangest rumours that she heard was when she attended a wedding in Hyderabad around six months back. “I went for a wedding where the event management team gave me a letter which they received from Ranbir. The letter stated that he was getting married next month in Hyderabad and they had started doing all the planning. I laughed it off and told them that as a mother I am not aware of his wedding, but you’ll have sorted everything."

The Do Dooni Chaar actress says that she has been telling his son to settle down for a while. “I really want Ranbir to get married. My advice to him is to get married today. He is mature and intelligent and he knows when and what to do in life so I am sure he will take the right decision."

Kapoor agrees that Ranbir and Alia are made for each other, “She is a very sweet and nice girl. She is kind-hearted and a very pure soul. She doesn’t have any kind of negativity and is not jealous of anyone. She respects everyone a lot and Ranbir too is a kind-hearted guy. They both make a great pair."

Neetu, who is currently shooting for Dance Deewane Junior, remembered her husband Rsihi Kapoor and said that he always wanted to see their son getting married. “It was Rishiji’s desire to see our house being made which is going to be complete in another six to seven months and the other thing he wanted was to see Ranbir getting married. So yeh dono cheezien puri ho jaaye then I’ll be happy that everything is done."

