Neetu Kapoor is 'Flaming Red' in This Outfit to 'Beat the Monday Blues', See Pics

Neetu Kapoor never fails to keep herself up to date with the changing times. She stays quite active on her Instagram handle and maintains her feed with lovely posts. Now, coming forward with another amazing post, she has shared photos of herself in a red floral embroidered dress. In her latest post, the veteran actress can be seen flaunting the dress while smiling for the camera. She accessorised the look with exquisite bangles, a neckless, and earrings. Her smile is what makes the photos visually appealing. In the next slide of the post, Neetu can be seen from a closer angle, posing with hands on her hair. It's hard to believe the actress is in her 60s looking at the pictures.

Sharing the post she captioned it: “Flaming red to beat the Monday blues."

Have a look:

So far, the photos have garnered over 32,000 likes. Soon after the post went viral, fans began to pour in loving comments for Neetu. One of the users commented, “You are looking gorgeous“ while another commented, “You are so beautiful ma’am.. you’re so pretty and my most favourite actress…..God blessed you.”

Even the daughter of the actress, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni couldn’t stop herself to leave hearts in the comments section. Neetu Kapoor currently enjoys the support of 1.7 million followers on social media and keeps them captivated with her posts.

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor is going to make her come back to films with Karan Johar's Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor. She is currently a judge on the reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. Dance queen Nora Fatehi and popular choreographer Marzi Pestonji are among the other judges on the show. Karan Kundrra, on the other side, hosts the show.

