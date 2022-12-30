Neetu Kapoor Is Gearing Up For 2023 With Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Nora Fatehi, Others, See Pic

With another year coming to an end, celebs from the tinsel town are gearing up to welcome another glorious chapter and cherish the fruits of 2022, many of them have jetted off to exotic locations to celebrate with their loved ones. From Siddharth Malhotra, and Kiara Advani to Saif Ali Khan, and Kareena Kapoor, they all have something planned. Now joining this list is Neetu Kapoor who has reached London for her vacation.

On Thursday, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to share a group selfie which featured the veteran actress along with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, the ever-glamorous Nora Fatehi, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, filmmaker Karan Johar, Lakshya Lalwani who is set to make his debut alongside Shanaya Kapoor in Shashank Khaitan’s Bedhadak and some other friends and acquaintances. It showed the group of stars sitting in a fancy restaurant as they all smiled whole-heartedly for the camera. Sharing the picture, Neetu Kapoor wrote, “Gearing up for 2023(with hands and pink heart emojis)"

Earlier this year, Neetu Kapoor made her comeback with Raj Mehta’s family-comedy-drama Jugg Jugg Jeeyo which featured her alongside Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan. Interestingly, the star-studded film was among one of the rare films that had minted some money at the Box Office amid big-budgeted films flopping left, right and centre.

Ahead of the release of her film, Neetu Kapoor told Movie Talkies, “Once an actor, always an actor. But it needs a lot of confidence, which I have recently lost because I haven’t worked for some time and I lost my husband (Rishi Kapoor). So, you need that confidence. When I started working on this movie, I didn’t have that confidence, but now I feel like I can do it. When Jugjugg Jeeyo was halfway through, I didn’t want to do it. But now I am feeling much better and I want to do more work."

