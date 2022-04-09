Neetu Kapoor, Karan Kundrra, Nora Fatehi Kick Off Promotions for Dance Deewane Juniors

Bollywood veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, Karan Kundrra, Nora Fatehi, and Marzi Pestonji kicked off the new reality dance show Dance Deewane Junior on Friday. A video shared by the paparazzi shows how during the launch of the new reality show for children, the four celebrities performed and danced along with the young kids. The dance reality show will include contestants between the age group of 4-14 years.

Neetu joined fellow actress and dancer Nora Fatehi and choreographer Marzi to judge the maiden season of Dance Deewane Juniors on Colors television. During Friday's interaction with the press, the four celebrities grooved to the peppy beats along with excited children while the cheerful audience watched.

Netizens are equally excited to watch the new show, it seems, as one comment on Instagram read, “Best casting for judges and host.” Former Bigg Boss season 15 contestant Karan will be hosting the reality show. Fans are quite excited to see Karan on television, as one fan commented, “Wohoo. Our rockstar Karan Kundraa.” Another comment read, “India ke sabse best dancer, handsome hunk, Punjabi munda, Karan.”

The show also marks Neetu’s debut as a judge on a television reality show. In an interview with The Times of India last month, the 63-year-old actress had said, “I am quite excited to be coming into the audience’s homes with my TV debut.”

Mother of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu also added that although she is not a great dancer, she has always loved to dance. Neetu told the national daily that she believes that when one does something they love, it always shows. Dance Deewane Juniors will begin airing on Colors TV from April 23.

Besides making her debut in the upcoming reality show, Neetu will soon be busy with the wedding ceremony of her son, Ranbir Kapoor with actress Alia Bhatt. The Bollywood power couple will be tying the knot next week in Mumbai.

