Neetu Kapoor Recalls Rishi Kapoor Wanted Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to Get Married, Had Called Them ‘Velle Log’

Neetu Kapoor is all set to make her comeback with Jugjugg Jeeyo, which will release in cinemas this Friday. During the promotion of the film, Neetu Kapoor revealed that she feels that husband Rishi Kapoor, who passed away in 2020 after a long battle with cancer, is still looking after her and the family and blessing them. She also recalled how he wanted Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to get married, and also shared a funny incident.

In an interview with India Today, Neetu Kapoor said, “He (Rishi Kapoor) is just blessing me and his hand is over me. He will always be there. All the love that I am getting from everyone and everybody around me is all him. He wants me to be happy. And that’s why I got this beautiful bahu rani, meri Alia. I couldn’t have asked for anyone better. She is so lovely. It is all his blessings. He wanted them to get married when he was in the hospital. He was like ‘ab kar lo yaar shaadi’."

Sharing a funny incident, Neetu recalled, “When my husband was in the hospital, I, Ranbir and Alia would sit all day long in the ICU because he was not well. Once my husband looked at them, he said ‘tum kitne velle log ho, saara din baithe rehte ho’. He was telling this to Alia and Ranbir."

Earlier, talking to New18, Neetu Kapoor had revealed that working on Jugjugg Jeeyo was a cathartic experience and it helped herget out of depression. She had said, “This whole phase of going back to work has helped me get out of depression. Working on Jugjugg Jeeyo has been a cathartic experience. Apart from that I also did two reality shows which helped me come and interact with the audience. I am really enjoying my time."

