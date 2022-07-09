Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 64th birthday in style. The actor, who is currently in London, celebrated her birthday in style with her daughter Ridhhima Kapoor Sahni and members of her family. Also in London on holiday were Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and others. Her special birthday lunch was shared on Instagram along with a picture of her with everyone.

But, newlyweds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor couldn’t be a part of this celebration. But, they didn’t exclude themselves completely, the duo sent a beautiful bouquet of white flowers to their mother.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neetu shared a picture of a bouquet of flowers along with a note from Alia and Ranbir. The text on the note read, ‘Happy birthday mom. Love you lots’. Along with the picture, Neetu wrote, ‘Thank you @aliaabhatt Rana’

The entire fraternity came together to wish her on her special day with wishes pouring in from everywhere, fans were not behind as they poured her with positivity and admiration on her birthday.

Riddhima also shared a picture on her Instagram Stories that showed her hugging Neetu from behind, while her daughter Samara Sahni stood behind her. A cake was placed on the table in front of Neetu. Riddhima captioned it, “Major missing," tagging Neetu and Alia in the post, adding RK for her brother Ranbir Kapoor. She added a pink heart emoji.

Neetu Kapoor was last seen in Raj Mehta directed Jugjugg Jeeyo which also starred Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

