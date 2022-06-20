Neetu Kapoor Reveals Ranbir Kapoor Suggested Her To Resume Work: 'Never Thought I’ll Be Doing a Movie'

Neetu Kapoor is all set to return to the big screen after almost seven years with Karan Johar’s JugJugg Jeeyo. However, in a recent interview, Neetu Kapoor opened up about how it was her actor-son Ranbir Kapoor who had suggested her to resume work after Rishi Kapoor’s death. The veteran actress revealed how she never thought that she’ll come back to acting unless her children (Ranbir and Riddhima) asked her to after their father’s demise.

“Actually it was Ranbir’s idea. When my husband passed away we were all very sad and we didn’t know what was going on. So Karan (Johar) and Ranbir were at my house having dinner, both my children, my daughter and Ranbir were discussing what I was going to do next. And I said ‘I never know’. I never thought that I’ll be doing a movie. Ranbir suggested that I start working again, at that time I didn’t know how it would happen," Neetu Kapoor told E-Times.

The actress further mentioned when Karan Johar offered her JugJugg Jeeyo, she was left really impressed with the script. “Karan, who was also present there said that ‘I’m going to dig up a subject for you, main kal aa raha hu’. He came the next day, with a director, and they read the script. I liked it so much I was sure to do it," she added.

Neetu Kapoor further explained how resuming work helped her to get over the loss of Rishi Kapoor’s death. She mentioned how her work kept her mind occupied and made her believe that she can act again. “I feel confident again, if I get the chance, I would want to do more. I never thought that I’ll do movies again. My life was my husband and my children, I never thought that if nothing else then this is the best thing to do, to work, to keep yourself occupied," she said.

Helmed by Karan Johar, JugJugg Jeeyo is the first time Varun Dhawan and Kiara Adani will be seen together on screen. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Manish Paul among others. It will hit theatres on June 24.

