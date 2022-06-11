Neetu Kapoor Reveals She Had ‘Broken Up’ With Rishi Kapoor While Shooting ‘Parda Hai Parda’

This weekend on Colors ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’, judges Neetu Kapoor, Marzi Pestonji and Nora Fatehi will celebrate the ‘retro special’ with Padma Shri- singer Usha Uthup, who will be seen as a special guest for this episode. The viewers will witness a blast from the past as they will get to watch Neetu Kapoor recreating her ‘yaadgaar’ moments with the late Rishi Kapoor on their hit song ‘Parda Hai Parda’ for the first time on television.

While several stupendous performances await the audience this week, the terrific performance by ‘All Star’ group on ‘Parda Hai Parda’ will steal the spotlight. After enjoying every bit of their act, judge Marzi Pestonji can’t help but requests Neetu Kapoor to recreate this super hit song on stage.

Advertisement

Neetu Kapoor sportingly steps up and gives a marvellous performance taking everyone down the nostalgia, she goes ahead and shares her fond memories of the late Rishi Kapoor from the song’s shoot saying, “Rishi Ji and I were at loggerheads at the time of this song’s shoot. We used to fight a lot with each other and had broken up at that time. It was a romantic song where I had to throw a rose but what was going in my mind was something else". However, their natural chemistry certainly worked its magic in the end and etched this song in our memories forever!

Neetu Kapoor had earlier opened up about how Rishi Kapoor’s demise had left a huge void in her life, and she even battled depression during this time. She had told News18, “This whole phase of going back to work has helped me get out of depression. Working on Jugjugg Jeeyo has been a cathartic experience. Apart from that I also did two reality shows which helped me come and interact with the audience. I am really enjoying my time,"

Advertisement

Catch more such fun moments on Dance Deewane Juniors every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00pm only on Colors.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.