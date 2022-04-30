Neetu Kapoor Says Ranbir Misses Rishi Kapoor A Lot: 'His Phone Screensaver Still Has Rishi's Pic' | Exclusive

It has been two years since the demise of legendary star and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and his family, fans, and friends are still trying to cope with his loss. On April 30, 2020, Rishi Kapoor lost a long battle with cancer leaving a huge void in the hearts of his loved ones. “End of our story" – this was Neetu Kapoor’s eulogy for her husband on social media which was accompanied by a photograph of Rishi, holding a glass of whiskey in his hand and flashing his big smile.

In an exclusive interview with News18.com, Neetu reveals that ever since her husband’s death there is not a single day when the family doesn’t think of him. “I don’t want to be sad today. I want to celebrate him and his life just like how he would have wanted me to be. My kids and I celebrate his life by remembering all our fond memories. The entire family plans to get together and reminiscence our days with him. Rishi will be in our hearts forever."

Advertisement

She adds, “Rishi had a larger than life persona and he is not the kind of person who can be forgotten. Every day I meet someone who has some story or an incident about him. I feel somehow, somewhere, he is still connected to me."

The couple who have starred together in many super-hit films married in 1980 and have two kids-Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Ranbir Kapoor. The actor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 after which he and Neetu spent around a year in New York for his treatment. His friends and colleagues from the film industry often visited him during that time. The actor, who was last seen in Sharmaji Namkeen, which was released recently on OTT, returned to India in September 2019. He breathed his last at Mumbai’s Kokilaben hospital in April 2020.

Remembering the 102 Not Out actor, Neetu said that even though life will never be the same without Rishi, it will go on. “The initial six to seven months were really bad for all of us. We all cried a lot. But life has to go on. I can’t be crying and sitting at home. We have all moved on but we still remember him every day."

Advertisement

The actor, who is currently one of the judges on the reality show Dance Deewane Juniors says that his son Ranbir still feels a void, “Ranbir misses him a lot. His mobile screensaver still has Rishi’s photo. There are days when I see tears in his eyes but he stays strong."

Neetu says that the family plans to donate a few things in the memory of her husband, “We will have a puja at home and will have langar at a gurudwara. I think feeding somebody is the best seva. I did the same thing last year. We will also distribute a lot of essential food items at the gurudwara in the name of Rishi."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.