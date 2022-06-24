Neetu Kapoor Says She Was Drunk While Taking the Pheras at Her Wedding With Rishi Kapoor, This is Why

Rishi Kapoor’s death has left a huge void in his wife Neetu Kapoor's life. Neetu is missing the veteran actor’s presence as she is to make a comeback in Bollywood after a long hiatus. She met Rishi Kapoor at the age of 15 and got married in 1980, after working together in several films. Remembering the actor, Neetu Kapoor shared a hilarious incident from their wedding ceremony.

Recently, Neetu Kapoor appeared on Swiggy's YouTube channel to promote her film JugJugg Jeeyo with her co-stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani. In a candid conversation with influencer Dolly Singh, the actors remembered their wedding days. It all began when Dolly Singh asked if given a chance will they be attending the wedding of exes. Replying to it, Anil Kapoor joked that he himself was not present at his wedding. He said that there were merely five people at his wedding who he had to find himself.

Advertisement

Whereas Neetu Kapoor revealed that there was a massive crowd at her wedding, approximately 5000 guests. Recalling her wedding ceremony, Neetu said the crowd left her and Rishi Kapoor quite uncomfortable and they both fainted. “I fainted because there were too many people, and my husband was petrified of crowds, so before getting onto the horse he fainted. So he was having brandy. I was having brandy. So that's how our wedding was, I was drunk when I was taking the pheras,” she said.

She even revealed that her wedding also had pick pocketers who were dressed well and gifted them stones and slippers. Due to the presence of many people, they couldn’t even distinguish between the real guests and gatecrashers.

Neetu Kapoor’s latest film, JugJugg Jeeyo is a rollercoaster of emotions. The film was released today and has been getting impressive reviews from the audience.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.