Neetu Kapoor Seeks Blessings, Riddhima Kapoor 'Happiest Today' After Ranbir-Alia's Baby is Born

Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor expressed their happiness on social media soon after Alia Bhatt delivered a baby girl.

Last Updated: November 06, 2022, 14:35 IST

Grandmom Neetu Kapoor and aunt Riddhima Kapoor shared their excitement on social media after Ranbir and Alia's baby was born.

The Kapoor family is over the moon today with the birth of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s first child. The couple welcomed their baby girl on Sunday afternoon, at the HN Reliance hospital in Mumbai. An hour after the deliver, new mom Alia Bhatt posted on Instagram on the couple’s behalf, expressing their feelings as new parents. Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor, who arrived at the hospital earlier, also took to Instagram to share the announcement and express her feelings.

Alia, in her first post after delivery, said, “And in the best news of our lives… Our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed parents!!! Love love love - Alia and Ranbir."

Sharing the same post that Alia put up, mom-in-law Neetu Kapoor said, “Blessings", with a heart and joined hands emojis. Several Bollywood celebs congratulated the actress in the comments section. Check it out:

Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared an Instagram Story to express her happiness. “Oooooff!! Happiest today. Proud parents to the most adorable baby girl #Blessings. Bua loves her already," she posted alongwith a photo of Alia and Ranbir.

Ranbir’s sister Riddhima shared her excitement on Instagram on becoming a bua.

The actress was admitted to Mumbai’s HN Reliance Hospital earlier in the day for her delivery. Alia and Ranbir’s respective mothers Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor, too, visited the hospital to be by their side on their important day. Alia and Ranbir welcomed their daughter at 12:05 pm, as confirmed by their PR team.

first published: November 06, 2022, 14:17 IST
last updated: November 06, 2022, 14:35 IST

