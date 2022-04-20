Neetu Kapoor Sends Love To Her 'Samdhan-Samdhi' Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt On Their Wedding Anniversary

Alia Bhatt’s parents Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt are celebrating their 36th wedding anniversary. On this special day, Alia’s mother-in-law and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor took to social media and sent love to her ‘samdhan and samdhi ji’. The actress dropped an adorable picture of the duo on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Happy anniversary samdhan and samdhi ji, love and hugs."

Even Neetu Kapoor’s daughter and Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped the same picture on her Instagram stories and wished the couple on their special day.

Earlier today, Soni Razdan also penned a heartwarming note for her husband as she dropped unseen pictures with him. In the first picture, Soni was seen gazing at her husband as they both pose for the camera. In another one, which is also the recent one, the couple was seen dressed up in elegant outfits. While Soni wore a saree, Mahesh donned a completely black attire. Soni Razdan captioned the pictures with a quote about Cleopatra and talked about how it perfectly fits their marriage, “‘Age cannot wither her nor custom stale her infinite variety’ This quote about Cleopatra could well apply to our marriage as well. Happy Anniversary old chap. Cheers to many more fun times ahead," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor turned samdhans just a few days back after their children Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot. The two actors got married on April 14 in an intimate ceremony with only family and close friends in attendance. Their much-awaited wedding took place at Ranbir’s Vastu residence. A day after their wedding, the couple hosted a reception which was attended by several celebrities apart from their respective family members. Filmmaker Ayan Mukherji, Karan Johar, Luv Ranjan, actor Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan among others also attended the post-wedding bash.

