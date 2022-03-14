Neetu Kapoor Set to Make TV Debut As Judge on Dance Reality Show for Kids

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor is all set to make her debut as a judge on an upcoming dance reality show for kids. According to a recent report by The Times of India, Neetu is all set to judge Colors’ upcoming dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. The upcoming reality show will feature children between the age group of 4-14 years. Neetu Kapoor will be joined by fellow actress and dancer Nora Fatehi and choreographer Marzi Pestonjee to judge the maiden season of Dance Deewane Juniors.

Neetu confirmed the news as she told The Times of India, “I am quite excited to be coming into the audience’s homes with my TV debut." The actress confessed that although she is not a great dancer, she has always loved to dance. Neetu told The Times of India that she believes that when one does something they love, it always shows.

Neetu will also be making her come back to the silver screen after seven years with her upcoming movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film is backed by filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and is directed by Raj Mehta, who in 2019 directed the family comedy-drama Good Newwz. Jug Jugg Jeeyo also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani Prajakta Koli and Anil Kapoor.

Neetu wrapped up the shooting for the film back in November 2021. She also shared a picture from her vanity van to mark the milestone. Dressed in a festive lehenga, Neetu shared the mirror selfie on Instagram and penned a heartfelt note. The actress had mentioned in the caption, “Finally wrapped Jug Jugg Jeeyo. It was such a wonderful experience, made some Lovely friends, and gained confidence, which was so needed at that time. This movie will always be very special."

The wife of late actor Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the 2013 movie Besharam. The movie starred Neetu’s son and actor Ranbir Kapoor and late husband Rishi.

