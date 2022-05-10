Neetu Kapoor Shares Unseen Wedding Pic with Rishi Kapoor as She Starts a New Journey; Soni Razdan Is All Hearts

Days after her son Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot with Alia Bhatt, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram and posted an unseen throwback picture from her marriage with Rishi Kapoor and sought her late husband’s blessings to start a new journey.

In the picture, we see Neetu looking gorgeous as she is adorn with jewelry and glitzy ornaments on her wedding day. She is seated next to Rishi Kapoor who is all decked up as a groom, next to him is his mother Krishna Raj Kapoor.

Taking to the captions, the 63-year-old actress recalled how everything changed for her after her marriage. She wrote, “Mere liye shaadi ke baad sab badal gaya. I am starting this new journey…with your blessings Rishi ji. With you in my heart, always.❤️"

Advertisement

While the Amar Akbar Anthony actress did not reveal about the “new beginning," however, fans were quick to shower love on their favourite couple.

Neetu’s daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt was among the first to hit like on the post, while her mom Soni Razdan took to the comment section and left a string of heart emoticons.

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni too dropped a red heart emoticon.

For the unversed, during her recent interview, Neetu revealed that she comes across messages from trolls attacking her for moving on in life after her husband, actor Rishi Kapoor’s death. The actress said that she’s read comments such as ‘husband marr gaya, ye enjoy kar rahi hai (Her husband has died and she’s enjoying).’

Neetu said she just blocks such people on her timeline. Speaking with Film Companion, Neetu said, “I block the ones who troll me because you know thode hote hai beech mein ke ‘husband marr gaya, ye enjoy kar rahi hai (Her husband has died and she’s enjoying).’ They want to see that crying widow type, there is some section of people but I just block them. I say this is the way I want to be, this is the way I will be, this the way I will heal. Koi log ro ro ke heal karte hai, koi log khush ho ke heal karte hai (Some heal by crying, others heal by being happy). I can never forget my husband. He will be here (in my heart), with me, with my children, all our lives."

Advertisement

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, following which he underwent treatment in New York. He returned to India in 2019. He was hospitalised in April 2020 and on April 30, he passed away.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.