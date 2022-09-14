Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan to Host Private Baby Shower for Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most loved couples of B-town. Whether it is with the release of Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva or the news of their pregnancy, the duo have been incessantly trending on social media. Alia, who is basking in the success of the film, is now in the third and final trimester of her pregnancy. And that’s why, her mother Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor are planning to throw her a baby shower.

As per entertainment portal Pinkvilla’s reports, Soni Razdan, and Neetu Kapoor are planning to host the function. The portal has also confirmed that Shaheen Bhatt, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan Kapoor, Navya Nanda, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Aarti Shetty, and the soon-to-be mom’s childhood friends will also be arriving at the baby shower.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14. Two months after their wedding, Alia surprised her fans by announcing the news of her pregnancy via her Instagram handle. She dropped an adorable picture from her sonography session that featured Ranbir Kapoor and herself. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Our baby coming soon."

As for Brahmastra, it is doing exceedingly well at the theatres. The film has managed to collect over Rs 225 crores (gross) in its first weekend.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt has Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Jee Le Zara in the pipeline. She will be sharing the screen with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif in the film, which is co-written by Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. She will also be seen in a film helmed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Besides Alia, the film will also be starring Preity Zinta and Ranveer Singh, among others. The film is anticipated to hit the silver screen on February 10, next year.

