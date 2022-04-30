Neetu Kapoor Talks About Healing, Riddhima Shares Throwback Pic With Dad on Rishi Kapoor's Death Anniversary

It has been two years since Rishi Kapoor succumbed to cancer and left a permanent void in Bollywood. On the legendary actor’s second death anniversary, his family members as well as his industry colleagues and fans have taken a moment to remember him. Actress Neetu Kapoor penned a note on healing remembering her actor-husband. The veteran actress shared a video from the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors where the grandmother of one of the contestants sang a song dedicated to Kapoor.

Sharing the video, where she breaks down, Neetu wrote, “Today is two years since rishi ji left us … loosing a partner of 45 years was difficult n painful at that time the only way to heal my heart was to keep myself mentally occupied .. Movie n television heldped me achieve that 🙏 rishiji will always be remembered n will stay in everyone’s heart forever ❤️"

Neetu and Rishi’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared an adorable throwback photo with the late actor. The photo dates back to when she was a toddler and a young Rishi Kapoor was carrying her in his arms. She simply wrote

“Papa ♥️" to remember her late father.

Several Bollywood personalities including Soni Razdan, Manish Malhotra, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Rajiv Adatia commented on Neetu and Riddhima’s posts.

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, following which he underwent treatment in New York. In an exclusive chat with News18.com, Neetu Kapoor recalled her husband’s memories and said that she will be celebrating him instead of getting sad. She also revealed that their son Ranbir Kapoor still feels his void.

“Ranbir misses him a lot. His mobile screensaver still has Rishi’s photo. There are days when I see tears in his eyes but he stays strong," she told us.

