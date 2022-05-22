Neetu Kapoor: Working on Jugjugg Jeeyo was Cathartic, Helped Me Get Out of Depression | Exclusive

One of the biggest stars of the 1970s and 1980s, Neetu Kapoor bid adieu to acting at the age of 21 soon after her marriage with Rishi Kapoor in 1980. Since then, she appeared sporadically on the silver screens in films like Do Dooni Chaar and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. She was last seen in Besharam (2013), which also featured Rishi Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor.

Neetu Kapoor has decided to return to work full time after husband’s demise in 2020. The 63-year-old actor is gearing up for the release of her film Jugjugg Jeeyo, which also features Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. Produced by Karan Johar and directed by Raj Mehta, the trailer of the film released today.

Talking about returning to work, Kapoor tells News18.com, “I got a lot of offers in the past but I didn’t take them up because my world was busy. Rishiji would always keep me busy either with his travels or even at home. After he passed away, my kids told me to do something and didn’t want me to sit idle at home. I never thought that I would come back to movies. When Karan (Johar) offered me the film, I asked him to narrate the script. He called Raj Mehta, the director and when I heard the script, I really loved my role and I immediately agreed to do the film."

While she agreed to do the film, the actor revealed that it was a big challenge to face the camera almost after a decade. “My confidence level was zero as we started shooting the film around six months after Rishiji passed away. Once I reached Chandigarh, I gathered a lot of courage on my own to get into the character. Before every shot, I thought I would fumble, I would not give my hundred percent, something would go wrong. I was very unsure," she explains, adding that working on the film helped her a lot.

“This whole phase of going back to work has helped me get out of depression. Working on Jugjugg Jeeyo has been a cathartic experience. Apart from that I also did two reality shows which helped me come and interact with the audience. I am really enjoying my time," she adds.

For the film, Kapoor decided to go with an acting coach. “Acting is like cycling, you never forget. But I needed to gain confidence. When I was working earlier in the ’70s and ’80s our acting was very animated and loud. Today, it has become subtle, and sometimes you also need to underplay. So I needed some guidance. I decided to keep an acting coach who helped me with the lines. So it was acting as well as diction classes. It is different from acting which is very natural."

She also credits her children, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and Ranbir Kapoor for pushing her to keep herself mentally occupied. “It wasn’t easy for all of us after Rishiji passed away. But my kids gave me a lot of strength. They told me don’t sit at home, get busy. I want to be occupied and not think too much about the past."

While Kapoor hasn’t signed anything yet, she talks about doing work which she wants to enjoy. “Today, my heart says that I want to work. I want to challenge myself as an actor. In my career, I always played bubbly roles, but Jugjugg Jeeyo is serious and (has) a lot of identification with women, a strong woman. I want to do such roles," she concludes.

