Neetu Kapoor's Look from Letters to Mr Khanna Revealed in These Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Photos

Here is an exclusive sneak peek into Neetu Kapoor's and Asrani's looks in the much-awaited film Letters to Mr Khanna.

December 13, 2022

Neetu Kapoor's first look from Letters To Mr Khanna.
Amidst all the fan wishes and love for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhat’s daughter, dadi Neetu Kapoor, has been in the news for her upcoming film Letters to Mr. Khanna. There is already a lot of buzz about her on-set camaraderie with Sunny Kaushal in the upcoming feature film by Lionsgate India Studios. Now, we bring you exclusive photos from behind the scenes of the film, revealing the veteran actress’ look in the film.

In the BTS photos, the 70s’ icon is seen getting ready to play ‘mother’ to her on-screen son, Sunny Kaushal. With her simple yet stunning ‘mom’ look, the actress has once again kept the glam quotient on with much experimentation with her hairdo. Till we get our hands on more details, here’s a look at her character straight from the sets.

Neetu Kapoor on the sets of Letters to Mr. Khanna.

Neetu Kapoor in another photo from the sets of Letters to Mr Khanna.

Neetu Kapoor has legendary actor and ace comedian Asrani as a co-star in the upcoming family drama. We got our hands on his images as well from the film’s sets.

Veteran actor Asrani on the sets of Letters to Mr Khanna.

Known for his brilliant comic timing and dialogues that we still can’t stop giggling over, his rib-tickling humour and on-screen presence will surely get the audience to whistle in the theatres. On sharing screens with him after years, Neetu Kapoor said, “On set with Asrani ji after 47 years. Unreal." While his role in the movie is yet to be disclosed, we can’t wait to see both these veteran actors on screen together after years.

Directed by Milind Dhaimade, Letters To Mr Khanna is Lionsgate India Studios’ first feature film, which was filmed in Rajasthan. Also starring Shraddha Srinath, this coming-of-age story will capture the beautiful and relatable relationship between a mother and her son. Using comedy as its main premise, the film delves into the integral fabric of families, communication, and memories, as well as their role in forcing us to grow up.

December 13, 2022
last updated: December 13, 2022, 11:03 IST
