Neetu Kapoor's ROFL Banter With Paparazzi Goes Viral: 'Tu Meri Bahu Ke Peeche Kyu Pada Hai?'

Actress Neetu Kapoor seems to have begun promoting her upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo in full swing. The actress, who is currently appearing as a judge on kids’ dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors on Colors television, was spotted by the paparazzi on Thursday. Neetu was spotted walking toward the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors in a yellow and golden saree. As she made her way toward the sets, Neetu said “Jug Jugg Jeeyo" to the paparazzi. Directed by Raj Mehta, the movie also stars Kiara Advani as Neetu’s daughter-in-law.

The 63-year-old actress was walking toward the sets when a photographer asked her what she had to say about his “bahu" who stars in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The question left Neetu a little irritated as she told the paparazzi, “Tu meri bahu ke peeche kyun pada hai yaar (Why are you after my daughter-in-law)." It seems Neetu thought that the paparazzi was questioning about her real daughter-in-law and actress Alia Bhatt. Reacting to this, the paparazzo said that he likes her bahu be it onscreen bahu Kiara or real bahu Alia Bhatt.

Advertisement

Kiara also reacted to Neetu’s latest interaction with the paparazzi. In a now-expired Instagram Story, Kiara shared Neetu’s paparazzi video and wrote, “Mine and everyone’s favourite mom-in-Law Neetu aunty. Jug Jugg Jeeyo"

It should be noted that ahead of Alia and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding last month, Neetu was followed by paparazzi who tried to extract some scoop. Neetu was visibly irked even then but kept her calm and remained tight-lipped about the wedding date.

Advertisement

Neetu will be returning to the big screen with Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The romantic dramedy also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Prajakta Koli. The movie will be released on June 24.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.