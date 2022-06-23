Neeya Naana Fame Gobinath Chandran’s Property Details Revealed

Gobinath Chandran, a famous radio jockey and journalist, has garnered immense appreciation for his work. After working with several renowned organizations, he is continuing his work via the YouTube channel Gobinath now. Not much is known about his property value as of now. Recently, some reports have emerged which indicate that he has amassed property worth upwards of Rs 10 crore.

Besides this news, Gobinath has also impressed audiences with show Neeya Naana. The talk show has a very unique format where two groups try to outwit each other with their arguments. This series is continuing since 2006 and is a smashing hit amongst the audience.

He is also a hit thanks to his YouTube channel. Some time back, Gobinath had made an episode about sanitation workers. He was applauded a lot in that episode for his endeavors to spread concern about sanitation workers. The audience was extremely happy with that episode. They expressed their delight that Gobinath is one of those celebrities who fulfil their social responsibility. Also, his skills to gel up naturally with everyone were applauded. Fans got to know a lot about the hard lives of sanitation workers.

In a recent video, Gobinath visited a dog shelter. He had a good time knowing about different breeds of dogs. Many fans requested him to promote a debate forum supporting the adoption of rescued dogs.

A user even asked Gobinath to do a video on the native breed of cattle as well. Some people described more about different breeds of dogs shown in the video.

