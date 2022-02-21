Neeya Naana Host Gopinath's Photo With Daughter Vanba, Comedian Aranthai Goes Viral

A photo of Gopinath Chandran, the host of Tamil talk show Neeya Naana and his daughter Venba Gopinath, has caught netizens’ attention. The photo is from the birthday bash of comedian-actor Aranthai Nisha’s daughter. The comedian-actor has shared a series of photos, including a picture featuring Gopinath Chandran with his daughter Vanba and Aranthai.

Neeya Naana has been successfully airing on Vijay TV for many years. On the show, the body language of the host Gopinath is admirable.

The talk show is one of the biggest, superhit reality shows on the Vijay TV channel to date. The show features people from various sections of society and allows them to debate on the various topics as they share their views, opinions, and counter-arguments.

Every Sunday, the programme shows two groups of people debating on the issue that affects them most. The two groups face each other and discuss the topic on the show. The show often features celebrity guests too.

Gopinath is popularly known as Neeya Naana and Coat Gobinath. Speaking of his personal life, Gopinath married Durga Gobinath in 2010 and a few years later the couple was blessed with Venba.

In addition to being an Indian television anchor, Gopinath has also worked as a radio jockey, journalist, reporter, news presenter/moderator, entrepreneur, and writer. Moreover, he has also stepped into acting and has played the lead role in Bharathi Ganesh’s directorial Idhu Ellathukum Mela.

