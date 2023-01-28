Home » News » Movies » Neha Bhasin Flaunts Sexy Curves in Black Bikini as She Takes a Walk Across Beach; Watch Steamy Video

Neha Bhasin Flaunts Sexy Curves in Black Bikini as She Takes a Walk Across Beach; Watch Steamy Video

Neha Bhasin is seen taking a walk across a beach dressed in a skimpy black bikini. The actress added the song Samandar Mein Naha Ke, along with the steamy clip.

January 28, 2023

Mumbai, India

Singer Neha Bhasin is known for her steamy social media posts.
Singer Neha Bhasin is known for her steamy social media posts.

Singer Neha Bhasin's Instagram feed is the ideal place to find some getaway motivation. The singer frequently posts snippets from her fun days with her friends and family, and we can't help but feel the vibe emanating. Recently, the singer shared a reel where she can be seen enjoying her day at the beach. Neha Bhasin posted on the reel for RD Burman song Samundar mein nahake.

She captioned the post, “Yeah, cheezy AF" The singer can be seen walking toward the sea and coming back toward the camera. She is wearing an olive-green bikini, and her long, wavy tresses are left open to catch the wind. The singer boldly flaunts her body, even though she does not have a stereotypical bikini body like many others in the industry.

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, the singer had opened up about being body shamed at the beginning of her career. In the interview, she said, “I am vocal about body positivity because I don’t want young girls to face body shaming. I had to face it, and it impacted my life in a very negative way."

A few weeks ago, Neha Bhasin was in Dubai. She posted a video from her hotel in which she is seen enjoying herself near the swimming pool. The singer wrote: Too windy to swim but perfect to pose Dubai is cold brrrr." She is wearing a black swimsuit with a white bathrobe as a cover.

She also shared a sweet photo of her and her husband, Sameer Uddain. The singer wore a stunning flowery short dress while her husband is wearing casual clothing. She quotes Rumi to describe her post.

Starting her career with the popular all-girls pop group Viva, Neha Bhasin has lent her voice for chartbusters in many languages including Hindi, Telugu and Punjabi. Her popular tracks include Dhunki from Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Chashni (Bharat) and Jag Ghoomeya (Sultan) in. She was also part of Bigg Boss 15 and Bigg Boss OTT in 2021. Neha Bhasin's song “Oot Patangi" was chosen as Spotify's artist of the month in 2021 by Times Square Billboard.

first published: January 28, 2023, 20:18 IST
last updated: January 28, 2023, 20:25 IST
