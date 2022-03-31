Neha Bhasin Reveals She Met Rashami on Naagin 6 Sets, Avoids Talking About Tejasswi; Here's Why

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved television reality shows. People witness contestants becoming friends and foes during their journey inside the Bigg Boss house. Recently, Neha Bhasin, who shares a close bond with former Bigg Boss contestant Rashami Desai, went to the sets of Naagin 6 to meet her friend. Neha revealed on social media that she also bumped into Tejasswi Prakash while her visit.

Recently, the singer did an interactive ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on her Instagram where fans asked her many candid questions. During the session, one of the fans asked Neha whether she met Tejasswi while she went to the sets of Naagin 6. Neha posted a video on her Instagram story replying to the fan by saying, “Yes, I went to meet Rashami Desai and I did bump into Teju. It was nice to see her."

Further in the video, she also added that she usually avoids talking about ex-Bigg Boss contestants on social media because she thinks it indulges fans of different celebs to fight with each other. Sometimes, users also use foul language which she doesn’t like. Therefore, she chooses to maintain her privacy on social media.

For the unversed, Tejasswi Prakash and Neha’s best friend Shamita Shetty didn’t see eye to eye during their time inside the Bigg Boss house. The two were often seen fighting with each other on many small and big issues. Neha, for this very reason, didn’t share a close bond with Tejasswi when she was part of the show with her. At the same time, Neha, Rashami, Rajiv Adatia and Umar Riaz are quite good friends. They are often seeing spending time with each other. Their fans loved their bond and never fail to shower love on them.

Talking about Naagin 6, Tejasswi is currently playing the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s television drama. Rashami has recently made her entry in the show as Vish Naagin. The audience is loving the performance of both and the show is doing well in terms of TRP.

