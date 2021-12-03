Neha Bhasin Says Pratik Sehajpal is Pretending to Be Single as She Locks Horns With His Sister on Twitter

From Bigg Boss OTT to Bigg Boss 15, Pratik Sehajpal is giving in all he has to entertain the audience of the reality show. Pratik, who is known for his aggressive side, has come a long way in the show and aims to not only be one of the finalists but take the trophy home as well.

Filled with drama, Bigg Boss 15 has continued the legacy of the controversial reality show. But the drama is not limited to just the BB house, as Pratik’s sister Prerna Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin have got into a war of words on Twitter. The Punjabi singer has alleged that Pratik’s sister was the root cause of all the trolling she faced on the internet. Neha even expressed her disappointment over Prerna’s comment wherein she accused her of using Pratik emotionally inside the Bigg Boss house.

In a series of tweets, Neha said that Prerna was solely responsible for the trolling and hate she has faced of late. Neha shared she was on good terms with Pratik when the OTT season ended, and the two were friends. However, now Prerna’s alleged badmouthing has created a rift in their relationship. Anguished at Prerna’s past statements, Neha went on to reveal that the actor has been lying on the show about his relationship status. She claimed that Pratik has a girlfriend outside the Bigg Boss 15 house.

Advertisement

“Stay respectful and put a leash on your brother, that is all you can do,” Neha wrote in one of her tweets. Neha also accused Prerna of instigating hate, character assassination, and mass bullying against her.

Advertisement

Though Neha is upset at what she feels is a dirty game being played by Prerna on social media, the latter is spearheading all the trends for Pratik on the internet. Sharing images of her Instagram Stories, with a note, Prerna responded to the ex-Bigg Boss contestant. Prerna asked Neha to stop interfering in his brother’s life. “You better stop schooling us and concentrate on your own life rather than observing who Pratik is running after,” she said.

She mentioned that it was the last time she is addressing the issue because to her it is useless and of no priority.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.