Neha Bhasin Showcases Her Ample Cleavage In Black Tube Top and Pants; Netizens Call Her 'Bomb'

If there’s one fashion trend that manages to win singer Neha Bhasin’s frequent vote of approval, it got to be the magic of monochrome. In the recent past, the music sensation has been experimenting with plush fabrics and bold silhouettes, and her sartorial choices serve as proof. This time, she displayed her soft spot for heading toward the co-ord route by blending it with a perfect monochrome look.

On Monday, December 5, she displayed her eclectic sartorial pick in a sizzling video that instantly went viral on Instagram.But what grabbed the most attention was her Beyonce twist to the new look. In the clip shared by Bhasin, she can be seen dazzling in a raunchy black co-ord set featuring bold cut-out detailing at multiple places. Her off-shoulder bralette top and the strip of side cuts of the bottoms were attached together with thin golden stripes. Meanwhile, a golden choker and matching eye shadow broke the monotony of her look.

From swirling to walking toward the camera like a runway model, the video of Bhasin saw her unleashing confidence and boldness with great poise. The singer used global pop sensation Beyonce’s music not only to elevate her video but to add a pinch of sass in her caption as well. “Alien Superstar: I am too classy for this world (hey Beyonce wrote that, don't judge me),” she articulated. Watch the new fashion statement of Bhasin here:

Within an hour, the clip has amassed thousands of likes on the photo-sharing application, leaving many to compliment her style in the comment section. A user called her, “Bawaal,” and another said she is the “Killer girl of the planet.” One more joined, “Man…that’s steaming.” Another fan commented, “Bomb."

Seemingly, opted for the new look to attend one of her music events organized by Spotify India. Just a couple of days ago, Bhasin gave a sneak peek of her energetic performance, wherein crooned her hit number ‘Asalaam-e-Ishqum’ from the film Gunday.

She previously also garnered praises for her sizzling avatar in a blue-striped bikini. Bhasin who is known for voicing her opinions fearlessly stated, “Your opinion of me does not define who I am,” while sharing her beachie look.

