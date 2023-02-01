Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are all set to share the same screen space again after Rangeelay and Ungli. The power couple, who never fails to steal the limelight, through their mushy and romantic social media posts have got the exact role that fits their chemistry. The funny movie set against the backdrop of lockdown imposed due to the Covid-19 lockdown will feature the two actors as husband and wife.

As per sources close to The Times of India, it was their organic chemistry that led to this casting. The source revealed, “It’s a funny story based on a couple’s experience of living together during the lockdown. The casting was done keeping their natural chemistry in mind. Neha and Angad had a great time working together. They are each other’s sounding board, and shooting for the film was an extension of that."

The source further added, “They also brought their kids to the set and would spend quality time together as a family in between work. They would spend quality time together as a family on the set. It was a tight schedule and the two made sure to wrap up the film within days."

Neha Dhupia had tied the knots with actor Angad Bedi on May 10, 2018 in an intimate ceremony in a Gurudwara. She gave birth to daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi on November 18, 2018 and son Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi on October 3, 2021. The couple often share glimpses from their personal life with fans from time to time.

On the work front, Neha Dhupia bas her bases covered in both movies and OTT series. While she was last seen in Yami Gautam’s thriller-drama A Thursday, she would also be headlining a romantic comedy with Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri. Meanwhile, Angad Bedi will star in the much-awaited sequel of the Yash Raj Spy universe Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan.

