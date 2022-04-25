Neha Dhupia Has a New Yoga Partner, Katrina Kaif Reacts; See Post

Bollywood Actor Neha Dhupia is hale and hearty after the smooth pregnancy and is trying her best to catch up with her routine life. However, with two kids at home, the actor is having a hard time. Neha Dhupia, on her Instagram, gave a glimpse into her workout session. In the picture, she was stretching with her little one, Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi, and treated fans by performing various yoga asanas. The caption of her post reads, “My Monday motivation…." She also tagged her little one. While the actor practiced Yoga’s Downward Yoga pose, her son tried to copy his mommy. For the yoga session, the actor donned a yellow tank top and black tights with a messy bun.

Take a look

Her post garnered several likes and comments from her fans and many Bollywood stars. The Sooryavanshi actor Katrina Kaif reacted to the post by dropping a heart emoticon. Karisma Kapoor, on the other hand, wrote, “So cute." Saba Ali Khan also commented on the post.

Neha, on Friday, dropped a couple of pictures and stunned us all. The actor looked stunning with her wavy hair and a beautiful flower in her hand. Also, she was surrounded by the bounty of nature. Fans from all over poured in their love and compliments for the sweet actor.

Take a look at the stunning pictures of Neha:

Neha Dhupia has been married to actor Angad Bedi since May 2018. The couple had tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at a gurudwara in Delhi. They welcomed their first child Mehr in November that year. The couple was blessed with Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi, in October 2021.

On the work front, Neha was last seen in thriller A Thursday starring Yami Gautam. She was part of MTV MTV Roadies until its last season. Also, the actor hosted several seasons of her audio chat show, #NoFilterNeha on Saavn.

