Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples and parents in B-Town. As Angad Bedi turned 40 today, Neha shared a bundle of happy moments with him. She also penned a heartwarming note which read, “Happy birthday baby!!! Here’s to watching sunsets, lazing under the sun endlessly, driving far and wide for sugar free and gluten free dessert and having 3 am conversations about love, life and work!".

She added, “And yes to our babies who are the luckiest to have you as their ‘horsey papa’… May this one be even more special my love, cheering you today and always for the son, father, husband, friend and human that you are (baaki sab in person)." In the photos, Neha and Angad looked adorable posing for selfies. They share a strong bond and are often seen cheering for each other and their ventures.

Neha and Angad are proud parents to daughter Mehr and son Guriq. They got married back in 2018. Time and again, the couple have opened up about dividing parenting duties and bringing up their kids. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Neha had earlier shared that expectations should be narrowed down to the fact that one cannot have children because he/she wants them to live their dream. “They are supposed to have their own dreams and be able to live them." She added that they have no aspiration but an ambition about raising good children and inculcate great values in them.

Meanwhile on the work front, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have come together for a project for the first time. It’s a comedy drama, penned by Chetan Bhagat. A source close to the production unit had earlier shared, “It’s a funny story based on a couple and their shared relationship living together during the covid lockdown. It’s an exciting proposition as the duo are social media goals when it comes to being the adorable couple they’re and the casting was done keeping their natural chemistry in mind. This is the first time Neha and Angad are paired opposite to each other and the project has recently been completed."

