Neha Dhupia Recalls 'Eight Difficult Months' As She Opens Up About Her Postpartum Depression

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia has never shied away from talking about body image issues she faced in the past. In a recent interview too, A Thursday actress talked about the same and revealed how she faced postpartum depression. She shared that she tried to put up a brave face for almost eight months before she realised that she should not be bothered about her body size.

“The first time I decided to not give a damn about what people said about my body was after I gave birth to my daughter. I went through postpartum depression, and it was eight difficult months of trying to put up a brave front… And then one day, it just hit me—that it didn’t matter what size I was, it didn’t matter how I looked, I needed to feel good about myself regardless of the number on the weighing scale," Neha said in Cosmo India’s September-October edition.

Neha Dhupia also revealed that she had body image issues at a young age and added, “I had body image issues when I was younger. It is all super-silly, but I was always conscious about my ‘heavy bottom’. And today, I look back at my 20s and I am like, ‘What was I so worried about?’"

However, Neha further mentioned that as she grew up, she started to care less about what others used to think or say about her. “One of the most beautiful things about getting older is that you start caring less about what other people think…about their expectations and judgements," the actress shared.

On the work front, Neha Dhupia was last seen portraying the character of a multitasking supermom in the Amazon miniTV short film titled Good Morning. Prior to this, she shared the screen with Yami Gautam for A Thursday. In the movie, she played the role of a pregnant cop and had shot for it while she was actually expecting her second child with actor-husband Angad Bedi.

