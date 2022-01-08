Neha Dhupia Sends Internet into Frenzy As She Reveals the Name of Her Son; Know Its Meaning

Neha Dhupia is one of the Bollywood celebrities who is well-known for her energetic presence on social media. The Singh Is King actress has recently been very active on her Instagram account, posting beautiful photos of her happy family moments. Neha, a devoted mother of two children, frequently posts adorable photos of her daughter Mehr and her newborn baby boy.

On Saturday, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, who had their second child, a baby boy, revealed the name of their son. The actress shared a photo of her family having fun in the pool. In the photo, Neha is seen posing with her son, whom they have named Guriq. Angad Bedi and his daughter Mehr are also in the picture, which gives us proper family goals.

Sharing the photos, the actress revealed her son’s name and wrote, “Our baby boy Guriq #GuriqSinghDhupiaBedi." Within minutes, the pictures went viral, and her fans began commenting on them. The meaning of Guriq means one with God, one from God and saviour of the world.

One of them wrote, “Much love to Guriq God bless," while another mentioned, “Neha U R Looking Beautiful." The third one wrote, “Beautiful Pic of Happy Family. Nice name of newborn baby boy named Guriq means the only one rare child of Waheguru Jee."

Meanwhile, Angad Bedi posted an Instagram Reel and he wrote: “Guriq Singh! Our lion king Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi. Pyaar naal you can call him Bedi Sahaab."

For the unversed, the couple has managed to maintain their personal lives out of the spotlight by not compromising the identity of their daughter Mehr.

The bold actress also has always been outspoken about her support for breastfeeding. She had previously shared an adorable photo of herself feeding her baby boy. The 41-year-old woman put her hand over her son’s face. “#freedomtofeed," she wrote alongside the photo. Her fans began commenting with positive messages on this picture as soon as she posted it.

In 2018, Neha Dhupia married Angad Bedi in a private ceremony in New Delhi. Mehr, the couple’s daughter, was born the same year. Recently, Angad Bedi featured in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, a biopic starring Janhvi Kapoor in the title role.

Whereas Neha Dhupia was most recently seen in the short film Devi, alongside Kajol and Shruti Haasan. She also appeared on the hit tv show Roadies Revolution as one of the gang leaders. Former beauty queen Neha is best known for her roles in films such as Singh Is King, Hindi Medium, Tumhari Sulu, and Lust Stories, among many others.

