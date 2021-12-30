Neha Dhupia Shares Mehendi Design From VicKat Wedding, Asks Followers to Spot Angad Bedi's Name

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia shared some behind the scenes pictures from the Sangeet ceremony of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif which took place earlier this month. The 41-year-old shared snapshots from her hotel room in Rajasthan where she was all decked up for the pre-wedding ceremony of the Bollywood couple.

Showing off the henna design on her palms, Neha asked her Instagram followers to spot her husband Angad Bedi’s name. If one were to look, Neha had got Angad’s name written in henna on her left palm. She also shared some other pictures of herself as she cleaned up well for the high-profile wedding festivities. The actress wore Sureena Chowdhri creation for the Sangeet ceremony. Neha wore black and purple signature silk velvet kaftan from Sureena’s Saanjh collection. The kaftan came with an intricate gold thread embroidery on the neckline and sequined border. Neha accessorised her look with oxidised silver jewellery which included a stone studded choker necklace, bracelets, and ring.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Neha wrote in the caption, “Spot Angad in the frame. Mere yaar ki shaadi thi (it was my friend’s wedding).” Neha concluded the caption, “for the love of Vicky and Katrina.”

In her previous post on Instagram, Neha showed her followers how she dressed for the Sangeet ceremony of Vicky and Katrina. The Instagram Reel showed how Neha transformed from her comfy pajamas to the classy kaftan look for the pre-wedding ceremony in Rajasthan. Sharing the Reel on the social media platform, Neha added in the caption, “Mere yaar ki shaadi thi (It was my friend’s wedding). Latepost of the most fun sangeet I have attended. Had my dancing shoes on at the Vickat (wedding).”

Commenting on Neha’s glamorous transformation for the event, designer Sureena wrote, “Love this, you look absolutely stunning.”

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot earlier this month at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur, in Rajasthan.

