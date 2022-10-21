Neha Dhupia Looks at Gal Gadot for Inspiration in Balancing Work and Motherhood | Exclusive

After acing the role of a pregnant cop in the thriller film A Thursday, Neha Dhupia can currently be seen portraying the character of a multitasking supermom in the Amazon miniTV short, Good Morning. The actress, who is a mother of two, says that she does not want the title of ‘supermom’, but rather wants people to help working mothers in whatever way they can. The Jyoti Kapur Das directorial sees the actress handle kids at home as well as her work. Asked how she balances both in real life, she says she looks at Gal Gadot for inspiration.

In an exclusive interview with News18, the actress opened up about her movie and said, “Good Morning is the story of a regular common morning in my character’s life, with very uncommon things that are yet to happen. And that’s why we call it ‘Good Morning.’ It comes with a different narrative for everyone. We have so many different people, and everybody defines that morning in a certain way. My character is ambitious for her kids. She has two children, she has her own struggles. Ever since I’ve become a mother, I’m operating on 10% brain capacity, because 90% is with my children. And I think I’m doing a great job with 10%. That’s what I have in common with my character. But her struggles are different. She has older children. I feel teenage children come with a whole set of problems."

Talking about how she balances kids and work in her life, Neha drew parallels with a seesaw and said whichever side has more weight, gets the most attention. “It’s very hard. It’s like a seesaw. On one side you have work, shoots, and interviews and on the other side, you think about your kid’s school, when they will wake up, and whether you have put mosquito repellent at night, or given them medicines. So it is like a constant seesaw, whichever side is heavy, gets more importance. It is never a good balance," she said.

However, the actress added that she takes inspiration looking at Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot. “I am a huge Gal Gadot fan and she is Wonder Woman so it doesn’t get bigger than that. I look at her and her three children, and I feel she has the same problems or the same commitment or the same number of responsibilities as we all do. I always say that do not give us the title of ‘Supermom’ and tell us that we can handle things. Take my Google Calendar and tell me what all you can do (laughs)," she added.

Neha further shared that although it is not easy when she sees her children’s faces, it redefines love. Talking about the one lesson she would like women and mothers to take from her film, Neha Dhupia concludes, “It’s never a fine balance and there’s nothing wrong with it, as long as you can give your 100% to your children and to your home. Whatever your 100% on that day looks like, whatever you can do your best on that day, just do it."

