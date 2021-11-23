Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh Kiss Passionately in Front of Eiffel Tower; See Pics

Singer Neha Kakkar has sent fans into overdrive as she shared a series of loved-up photos with her husband Rohanpreet Singh from their romantic getaway in Paris. On Tuesday, the singer shared a glimpse into her dreamy Parisian vacation and fans were in awe. Neha posted a bunch of her pictures with Rohanpreet, wherein there were sharing a passionate kiss in front of one of the 7 wonders of the world.

In the photos, Neha looks absolutely stunning in an all-red ensemble which she teamed with beige boots. While Rohanpreet looked dapper in an off-white trench coat. Sharing the romantic photos, Neha wrote, “City of Love #Paris looks BEAUTIFUL! But Only when You’re around, not without You My Love! @rohanpreetsingh."

Rohanpreet was quick to drop a comment on the pictures. “I love you the most, my love," he wrote. Neha’s brother Tony Kakkar wrote, “Picture of the Year".

Neha Kakkar Replies to Those Who Shared Morphed Pics of Her Baby Bump; Clears Out Pregnancy Rumours

Most recently, Neha Kakkar put pregnancy rumours to rest with the debut of ‘Life of Kakkars’ on her YouTube channel. Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot in October last year. After a couple of months, pregnancy rumours started doing the rounds after an image of Neha and Rohanpreet went viral where the former appeared to be cradling her baby bump. However, the image later turned out to be a still from their music video ‘Khyaal Rakhya Kar’.

Addressing the pregnancy rumours for the first time, singer Neha Kakkar along with her family dropped a new Youtube series called ‘Life of Kakkars’ and the first episode of the digital show is titled ‘Is Neha Kakkar Pregnant?’ In the video, Neha shares that she and Rohanpreet are not planning a family for a few years as they want to enjoy their married life.

