Neha Kakkar Gets Hubby Rohanpreet Singh’s Name Etched on Her Arm; Watch His Priceless Reaction

Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar recently gave her husband Rohanpreet Singh a beautiful surprise. The pop star left Rohanpreet emotional after she got his name etched on her arm.

On July 27, the singer shared a heartwarming video showcasing her fans the entire process from getting her tattoo inked to revealing the surprise to her husband. In the short clip, Neha, dressed in casuals, can be seen lying on a couch as she gets Rohan’s name inked. She can be seen in a lot of pain while getting her tattoo, however, hides it by screaming, “I love you Rohu." For those who don’t know, Neha was away for a long time in the US owing to her work commitment. She decided to get the tattoo done before flying back home.

On arrival, Neha received a warm welcome from her husband who later realises in the car that she got a tattoo done, which read, “Rohu" with a heart shape. Rohan got emotional on seeing it and said, “Pehle kyun nahi bataya?" while giving his wifey a tight hug.

Isn’t it adorable? Watch the video here:

Neha captioned the heartfelt video,"My First Tattoo for My First Love!” Rohan quickly responded with, “Tu sab se best wife hai..is sari duniya ch Tera warga koi ho he ni skda!! I love you the most!!" The mushy clip also prompted reactions from fans, friends and colleagues who poured in love for the couple.

The couple’s love story is no less than a fairy tale. They met in August 2020 and tied the knot in October, the same year, in an intimate wedding ceremony. Work-wise popular playback singer, Neha Kakkar has carved her place in the industry with her peppy chartbusters including Saaki Saaki, Dilbar, Sunny Sunny, Aankh Marey and many more. Whereas, Rohanpreet has also won hearts with his songs including Do Gallan, Sohni Lagdi ho etc. Plus, the couple has kept their fans entertained by appearing together in several music videos.

