Neha Kakkar Gets Trolled For Recreating The Iconic 90s Song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai

Neha Kakkar has a love-hate relationship with the audience. While she does enjoy a sizeable fan following, she is also often at the receiving end of brutal trolling for various reasons. It seems a faction of the audience does not approve of her singing skills. The Kala Chashmah singer recently became subject to trolling, yet again, on social media.

Neha recently came up with a song titled O Sajna, which is a recreation of Falguni Pathak’s iconic song Maine Payal hai Chhankai from the 90s. The music video was released on YouTube on September 19. For most people who grew up in the 90s, the song holds a special place in their hearts.

Hence, songs being remade from that era can be a bit ‘touchy’ to some people and unfortunately, Neha’s track does not seem to have impressed the masses. The song, which features Neha along with Dhanashree Verma and Priyank Sharma, is being slammed by users for “ruining their childhood memories."

The comments section of the music video was filled with users expressing their disappointment and asking if every song needed to be recreated. Some users also tagged T-Series asking them, “Why you are ruining the beautiful songs?". However, there were a few who lauded Neha for the same and thought that she has done justice to the song.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Neha Kakkar spoke about being trolled often. “There are many people who are not at all emotional, so I can’t blame them! I would come out as artificial to those who lack emotion. But sensitive folks, like myself, will relate to and understand me. There aren’t many people in today’s world who have empathy for others’ suffering and a want to assist them. I am endowed with the quality, and I am not sorry for it," she said.

