Neha Kakkar Lauds Impressive Dance Performance By Gully Girls To Her Song 12 Ladke

Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar are two of the most well-known names in the Hindi music industry. Although the brother-sister duo is often subjected to heavy trolling, their songs often become a hot topic of discussion on social media. Recently, Neha and Tony Kakkar dropped a new song, titled 12 Ladke. Sung by the sibling duo, the peppy soundtrack has garnered over 7.4 million views on YouTube within 4 days.

Soon after the song’s release, the popular dance squad Gully Girls matched steps to the dance number in an impressive video. Neha was so impressed by their performance that she shared their video on her own Instagram handle.

Lauding the talent of the group, Neha captioned the Instagram post writing, “Our country has Talent everywhere!! Hats off to you." The inspiring video captures three girls from the Gully Girls squad dancing their hearts out to12 Ladke.

Clad in sarees, the girls grooved to the catchy tunes of the newly released song, flaunting their dancing prowess, in the video. The three talented teens impressed social media users with their on-fleek moves as they danced barefoot.

For those unaware, Gully Girls is a group of young girls, 14 to15 years of age, who previously won the audiences’ hearts when they appeared in the dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. Belonging to the rural slums of Madhya Pradesh’s Ekta Colony in Neemuch city, these girls have indeed come a long way.

Although the journey of these Gully Girls members was short-lived in the dance program, they managed to strike a chord with viewers. In a media interaction, Uday Singh, their choreographer, praised the girls and revealed that despite the absence of resources, these young dancers have learned the art by watching television at their neighbour’s house. Uday started teaching them after he realised their passion for dancing.

The proud choreographer concluded by mentioning that although these girls do not even have enough food for the day, they never miss dance classes. This hardworking bunch of dancers practices for three hours daily, suggested Uday.

