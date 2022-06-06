Neha Kakkar Once Burst Into Tears On Seeing Her Old Landlord’s Son Audition For Indian Idol; Watch

Neha Kakkar turned 34 today. Over the years, the singer has made a name for herself. From being rejected on singing reality show Indian Idol to appearing as a judge on the same show years later, Neha has come a long way. On the show, Neha was known for her sensitive and emotional side. She could often see getting emotional after learning about the hardships of the contestants. On her birthday, an old video of the show from 2018 resurfaced on the internet.

The video is from one of the episodes of Indian Idol’s season 10 that was telecast in 2018. Neha joined the judges panel with music composer Anu Malik and Vishal Dadlani. In the video, a young boy entered the stage and introduced himself. As the conversation started, Neha soon realized that he was the son of her old landlord who had passed away a few years ago.

Neha told her co-judges about how the contestant’s father helped her family when they were facing a financial crisis in the early years of her professional life. He had let her and her sister Sonu Kakkar be part of the band and let them sing at jagarans.

The singer asked the contestant to sing in memory of his late father. During the performance, Neha burst into tears. The singer later joined the stage with the contestant’s mother and recalled how she and her sister sang all night to earn some money. Neha also gave credit to her sister and said “More than me, the credit goes to Sonu didi. She was so young when she started singing. If I am a singer, it was only because of her."

Neha rose to fame with her song Second Hand Jawaani from the film Cocktail. She has crooned several tracks like Mile Ho Tum, Kusu Kusu, The Manali Trance, Aao Raja, and Aankh Maarey, among others.

