Neha Kakkar Reacts As Paparazzi Click Her While Shopping, Says 'Jab Main Apni Worst Halat Mein...'

Neha Kakkar was spotted donning an all-black attire, as she went for shopping interior decoration pieces for her home. The singer denied posing for the camera as they caught her 'not ready.'

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bhawna Arya

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 21:25 IST

Mumbai, India

Neha Kakkar gets captured by paparazzi while shopping. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Everyone likes to freshen up their house with small changes every now and then. Celebrities are no different, of course. Recently, the paparazzi spotted popular singer Neha Kakkar doing some interior decor shopping in Andheri, Mumbai. Looks like she was on the hunt for a couple of objects to spruce up her house. Neha Kakkar can be seen wearing an all-black ensemble, white sneakers, a handbag and sunglasses in the video posted on Instagram.

The video shows Neha Kakkar laughing as the paparazzi ask her to look at the camera. While the singer says no, she also adds, “Jab bhi main apni worst haalat mei hoti hu tab hi aap log mujhe cover karte ho (you guys only cover me when I am looking my worst)". When asked to reveal her face by removing the mask, Neha Kakkar refused. The singer said, “Sorry, sorry. Main abhi position mein nahi hun (I am in no position now)".

The paparazzi also asked her about her husband Rohanpreet Singh's well-being. She replied, “Achche hai (He is good)." The video ends with Neha Kakkar trying to get in the car when a fan rushes forward to click a photo with her.

Neha Kakkar is a celebrity judge in the reality TV show Indian Idol. In a video posted on Instagram, she is seen singing the popular song Saki Saki from the 2019 film Batla House in an all-black ensemble. Neha was seen dropping some serious moves even as she put all her attention on delivering the song to perfection.

Just a few days ago, Neha Kakkar also posted pictures in a stunning black and pink ensemble for her Dubai concert. The artist looked absolutely ravishing in pointy velvet boots, open-fingered gloves, a bedazzled choker and a bright pink blazer. “I designed this look for my dubai concert, which turned out quite well! What do you guys think?” read the caption of the post.

Neha Kakkar is known for her songs like Second Hand Jawaani, Dilbar, Morni Banke, Aankh Maarey, and Coca-Cola. Currently, she is the co-judge at Indian Idol along with Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya.

first published: February 01, 2023, 21:13 IST
last updated: February 01, 2023, 21:25 IST
