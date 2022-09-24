Neha Kakkar Reacts to Backlash After Falguni Pathak Wishes to Sue, Says People Unhappy Seeing Her Success

Neha Kakkar has reacted to the backlash she’s receiving for her new song O Sajna. The song is a remake of Falguni Pathak’s iconic track Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. The new rendition has not gone down well with a large section of social media and even Falguni expressed that she was upset with the remake. Hours after her statement, Neha told her haters that she is not going to be bothered by the backlash.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Neha Kakkar wrote, “For those who’re s unhappy seeing me happy and successful, I feel sorry for them. Bechaare… Plz keep commenting. I won’t even delete them. Coz I know and everybody knows what Neha Kakkar is!"

“If talking in such a manner, saying such bad things about me, abusing me.. makes them feel good and if they think it will ruin my day. Then I’m sorry to inform them that I’m too blessed to have bad days. This God’s child is always happy coz God himself is keeping me happy," she added. She also shared a post in which she spoke about how she is the ‘most blessed child of God.’

Neha’s reaction comes after the singer of the original song Falguni told Pinkvilla that if she could, she would sue Neha for the rendition. “I feel overwhelmed and touched on receiving so much love from all over for the song, so had to share their feelings," Falguni said while speaking about reposting reels and posts slamming Neha Kakkar’s recreation.

Falguni Pathak also shared that she wasn’t approached by the makers of ‘O Sajna’. Falguni had also re-shared a story by her fan that asked her to sue Neha Kakkar. When asked about the same, Falguni said, “I wish I could but the rights are not with me."

When further prodded if the makers or Neha Kakkar tried to reach out to her after seeing her Instagram stories about the remixed version, the Dandiya Queen simply said, “No."

