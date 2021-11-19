Neha Kakkar Replies to Those Who Shared Morphed Pics of Her Baby Bump; Clears Out Pregnancy Rumours

Popular singer Neha Kakkar finally put pregnancy rumours to rest with the debut of ‘Life of Kakkars’ on her YouTube channel. Neha is married to Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh. Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot in October last year. After a couple of months, pregnancy rumours started doing the rounds after an image of Neha and Rohanpreet went viral where the former appeared to be cradling her baby bump. However, the image later turned out to be a still from their music video ‘Khyaal Rakhya Kar’.

Addressing the pregnancy rumours for the first time, singer Neha Kakkar along with her family dropped a new Youtube series called ‘Life of Kakkars’ and the first episode of the digital show is titled ‘Is Neha Kakkar Pregnant?’

The Dil Ko Karaar Aaya singer wrote in the description, “Welcome to our world. Here comes the very first episode of ‘Life Of Kakkars’. Neha and her brother artist Tony Kakkar serve as the creative directors of the show while the title music is also composed and performed by the latter. Apart from Neha, the episode features Rohanpreet Singh, Tony Kakkar, Sonu Kakkar and Neha’s parents. In the video, Neha shares that she and Rohanpreet are not planning a family for a few years as they want to enjoy their married life. The singer also added that there were some YouTube channels, who had morphed her pictures and added the baby bump.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. The couple jetted off to Udaipur, Rajasthan, for the special day.

The couple met on the sets of their music video Nehu Da Vyaah, post which they fell in love and got married.

