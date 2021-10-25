Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh Celebrate 1st Wedding Anniversary With Dreamy Lake-side Date

Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh celebrated their first wedding anniversary on October 24, Sunday. The couple jetted off to Udaipur, Rajasthan, for the special day. The entire set-up gave major royal vibes. In the pictures, we see Neha and Rohanpreet sitting on a huge boat. The beautiful sunset amplifies the entire setting. Neha, in the caption, wrote, "And, that’s how our 1st anniversary celebration looked like. Surreal right?”. With the turquoise lake and the wonderful landscape in the background, the celebration certainly seemed surreal.

Despite the picturesque setting, Rohanpreet and Neha had only one thing on their minds: one other. “Thanks to each and everyone who made sure to make us feel special. Your blessings, posts, stories, your text messages, calls, and all the love made us really happy” She adds further in the caption.

Rohanpreet also penned a note for his life on Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures to mark the day. "My life in the last one year. Happy Anniversary to us. Shukar."

Describing the last year with Neha, Rohanpreet said, "The last year has been so special for me. The year passed as quickly as a blink of an eye for me. I genuinely can’t believe Ek Saal ho bhi gaya… All Thanks to you, Nehu and family."

Rohanpreet also express his gratitude towards Neha's family and wrote, "I am thankful to mom, dad, Tony bhai, Sonu didi, Jeeju bhabi and each and everyone in the family for accepting me with open arms and giving me all their love in abundance."

The duo often treats their followers to lovey-dovey pictures and videos. Neha and Rohanpreet kicked off their first wedding anniversary celebrations by sharing a video of the duo cutting into a cake. The couple explained in the video that they would be commemorating today as their "25th anniversary" because Rohanpreet is 25 years old and they believe in the law of attraction.

Neha and Rohanpreet tied the knot in a grand event last year. The couple met on the sets of their music video Nehu Da Vyaah, post which they fell in love and got married.

