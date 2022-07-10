Neha Kakkar Rolls On the Floor, Does Naagin Dance with Husband Rohanpreet Singh; Watch Video

Neha Kakkar and husband Rohanpreet Singh often engage in some mushy moments. The couple also flaunt their love on social media just as much, and fans simply love it. Now. Rohanpreet aka Neha’s Rohu took to Instagram to share a glimpse of how madly he and Neha dance together in parties. And by madly, we mean laying-on-the-floor-and-dancing kind of madly!

Rohanpreet shared a video of him and wife Neha Kakkar dancing on what seems to be Neha’s birthday party from last month. The duo is expressing themselves like no one is watching. In fact, Neha quickly lies on the floor and dances. Rohanpreet is quick to join her and the two continue the madness. In the video, Rohan had written, “If your partner can dance like this without alcohol, marry him/her." He captioned the video as, “Miss you laado aaja jaldi pleaseeeeee nehuuuu.." Neha also responded to it by writing, “Awwwww.. ☹️ I’ll be home soon loveeeee.. ♥️😇" Check out the video here:

Fans raved about how cute the two looked in the video. Several people called them ‘cute’ and ‘lovely’ couple. One fan commented, “This video has my whole heart." Another fan wrote, “I can’t stop seeing this cute video" Another comment read, “Nehu and Rohu is Cute but NehuPreet is Super Cute! God Protect their Happiness and Love.“ Another wrote, “Laado Aa jaigi pajji intezaar v karlo thoda."

Neha has gone for a tour in Canada and looks like ‘Rohu’ Rohanpreet is missing his wife a lot. Neha too has been missing him. Recently, Neha shared a picture with a boy in Vancouver who reminded her of Rohanpreet. She wrote, “A cute little boy who reminded me of Rohu! 😍Getting love in #Vancouver too 😇." Rohan replied, “Awle awle awle chote sardar sahab!!❤️❤️ meri sohni Vohti ji miss you bht sara!!"

