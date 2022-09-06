Neha Kakkar Talks About Holding On-Ground Auditions For Indian Idol 13, Says 'Bahut Bheed Thi'

Indian Idol is one of the most popular singing reality shows and it is now returning to television with its 13th season. The show will be judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani whereas it will be hosted by Aditya Narayan. On Tuesday, the launch event of the show was held which was attended by Neha and Himesh along with Aditya. During the event, Neha talked about holding on-ground auditions for the show after a gap of two years and shared that she was really overwhelmed with the kind of response from the people.

Neha revealed how thousands of people turned up for the auditions and added that it was very difficult for the judges to shortlist 14 contestants. She also mentioned it was an exciting experience and said that people will get to see the same on-screen when they watch the show. “Bahut bheed thi, itni bheed ka audition maine pehle kabhi nahi liya," Neha said.

During the event, Aditya Narayan also recalled how it was very tough for the team to shoot amid the pandemic last year. He shared how several locations had to be changed and how the entire team worked together to make the season successful despite everything. “I was so happy. People loved the Show. We did 75 episodes which are the highest for any reality show ever," he shared.

Neha also appreciated Aditya for being ‘hardworking’ and went on to call him a ‘sutradhar‘ for the Indian Idol team. Appreciating Aditya, she shared that he is the one who makes things easy on the sets and makes it a lively atmosphere. To this, the host of the show also added, “I also really enjoy working with you, having been working for years."

The first season of Indian Idol premiered in 2004 when Abhijeet Sawant emerged as the winner. The last season of the show i.e season 12 held its grand finale in August 2021. It created history as it was a 12-hour long finale in which several singers including Alka Yagnik, Anu Malik, Anu Kapoor, and Sonu Nigam among others performed. Pawandeep Rajan won the trophy whereas Arunita Kanjilal was the runner-up. Indian Idol 13 will premiere on September 10.

