Neha Kakkar vs Falguni Pathak: Dhanashree Fuels Feud, Says O Sajna 'Better' Than Maine Payal Hai Chhankai

For a few days now, the internet is talking about Falguni Pathak and Neha Kakkar’s feud. The singers are in a war of words after Neha remixed and released Falguni’s iconic song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai as O Sajna. Falguni is not shying away from letting the world know that she is disappointed with Neha and the team behind the song. Now, Dhanashree Verma seemingly defended the track.

For the unversed, Dhanashree appeared in the music video of the track with Priyank Sharma. Neha is also seen performing in the song. In a new interview, Dhanashree revealed that she has listened to Maine Payal Hai Chhankai for years now. When she was offered the track, she found that the track has only been bettered by Neha and her team.

“We all love this song. We have grown up listening to this song. We still listen to this song every year. When we found out it is being recreated we both got very excited because we know the song is loved by everyone and it will be loved even further if you recreate it. The way our composers Tanishk (Bagchi) Neha, and Jaani, all these guys together, they just made it even better. They have amply justified what they had to," she told Mid-Day.

“The first time I heard this song, it took me exactly 45-50 seconds to say yes. It’s an iconic song already and the way they have made it again is commendable. They justified the iconicness of the previous one for real. I was very excited," Priyank added. Falguni, on the other hand, confessed to Delhi Times that the first time she heard the song, she felt like puking.

The feud took a surprising turn on Monday when an Indian Idol promo surfaced online, showing Falguni and Neha on the same stage. While a section of the social media presumed that the feud was a publicity stunt, a source told Hindustan Times that the episode was shot a month before the singer’s ongoing drama.

