Neha Kakkar's Husband Rohanpreet Singh Robbed, Details Inside

Neha Kakkar’s husband Rohanpreet Singh’s personal belongings, including a diamond ring, an iPhone and cash were stolen from his hotel room in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi, as per reports. Police are currently investigating the CCTV footage. The robbery reportedly happened when he was staying at a Mandi hotel. Mandi Superintendent of Police, Shalini Agnihotri told ANI, “Personal belongings, including cash, iPhone, smartwatch, and a diamond ring of Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh stolen from a hotel in Mandi where he was staying. Case registered and investigation is on. Rohanpreet Singh is singer Neha Kakkar’s husband."

The Punjabi singer is yet to issue a public statement.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neha and Rohanpreet have released their latest music video La La La on social media.

Neha and Rohanpreet tied the knot in a grand event in 2020. The couple met on the sets of their music video Nehu Da Vyaah, post which they fell in love and got married. The duo often treats their followers to lovey-dovey pictures and videos.

Earlier on Valentine’s Day, Neha shared some excerpts as she marked the first Valentine’s Day with her husband after their wedding. The first picture accompanying the post is Neha sitting on a table in front of a dark choco cake and a red rose, it also sees Rohanpreet as he pecks a loss on Neha’s cheek and the two hold a knife in hand to cut the cake. The second snap is a photo of the scrumptious cake, lit with a candle and a red rose that Neha received from Rohan. The third capture sees a smiling Neha Kakkar, we can also catch a glimpse of Rohanpreet in the backdrop while he held a couple of red balloons and smiles.

The next few pictures are also all things cute as Rohanpreet is seen proposing to Neha, with couple of balloons in his hands and he even bent down on his knees, Neha too held the string of the balloon as one of their friends capture the moment for them. The next ones are photos of the two kissing each other and celebrating the day by cutting the cake together.

