Neha Malik Raises Temperature As She Poses in Transparent Mini Skirt

Punjabi actress Neha Malik enjoys making an impression on Instagram with her great fashion sense and bold photographs. The actress has always attempted to stay on top of her fashion game by experimenting with various trends. Neha has now shared a series of photos from her vacation in Maldives on Instagram, in which she flaunts her gorgeous figure in a transparent mini skirt. She poses in a moving boat in the photos, wearing a hat. The actress looks hot with minimal makeup and a straight hairdo.

Neha, who has worked in both Bhojpuri and Punjabi films, keeps her fans engaged on Instagram with her gorgeous photos and videos. Neha has been posting a lot of Instagram reels recently, and her admirers’ engagement on her page has increased.

However, one specific photo of hers has attracted the interest of thousands of users, and the comment section is flooded. While some are admiring her beauty, others are praising her dress.

In the photos, the actress is wearing a black transparent mini skirt paired with a floral top and hat.

In one of the pictures, she is seen standing in the boat and in the other post, she can be seen posing lying down. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “High tides…good vibes".

Some of her fans praised her bold photos, saying that she was hot and gorgeous. In one photo, a user wrote, “Wow". Many users shared heart emojis appreciating her photos.

Neha Malik, who now has over 3 million followers on Instagram, rose to fame as a contestant of Bigg Boss OTT.

She also gained immense popularity after appearing opposite Khesari Lal Yadav in the sad song Tere Mere Darmiyan. It was written by Anupam Panday, while the music was composed by Vinay Vinayak.

Neha hails from Harda, Madhya Pradesh. She was born on May 31, 1990 and she entered the modelling world in 2012.

