Neha Marda Announces Pregnancy After 10 Years of Marriage With Hubby Ayushman, Cradles Baby Bump; See Post

Congratulations, Neha Marda and Aayushman Agrawal! The Balika Vadhu fame, on Thursday, announced that they are expecting their first child on social media. The couple will soon become parents for the first time after 10 years of their marriage. Neha took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself with her husband from a recent maternity shoot.

In the picture, she is seen flaunting her baby bump in a red satin dress while her husband looks smart in a black formal suit with a white shirt. Neha and her husband were all smiles for the camera. Captioning the picture, the TV actress wrote, “Shri Shivaya Namastubhyam. Finally, God has arrived in me. Baby coming soon 2023,” with red heart emojis.

As soon as she posted the picture, numerous industry friends and fans congratulated the couple and flooded the comment section with heart emojis. TV actresses like Rashmi Desai, Anita Hassanandani, Ashi Singh, and Amrapalli Gupta among others showered love and blessings on the duo. Reacting to the news, well-known actress Jayati Bhatia wrote, “Bless you all…lots of love…so happy." One of the fans commented, “Heartiest congratulations to you both. Can't wait to see little one. May god bless your family," while another wrote, “Mashallah congratulations."

Last month, a few media reports stated that Neha was pregnant but the actress denied it at that time. Recently, in an interview with ETimes, she said, “I didn’t have any option but to deny it, as I hadn’t completed three months. Also, my family is too protective of me and they wanted me to talk about it only after I entered the second trimester.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neha first entered the industry in 2004, when she competed in the dance reality series Boogie Woogie. Her breakthrough role was as Gehna in Balika Vadhu, from 2008 to 2011. After Balika Vadhu, Neha became well-known for her part in Doli Armaano Ki, in which she co-starred with Mohit Malik.

