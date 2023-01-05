Home » News » Movies » Neha Marda On How She Was Judged For Not Having a Child in 10 Years Of Marriage

Neha Marda On How She Was Judged For Not Having a Child in 10 Years Of Marriage

Neha said that some women used to think that she is extremely devoted to her career, and that is the reason she doesn't want a baby.

Neha had to explain to them that she is serious about her career, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t want a baby.
Television actress Neha Marda is all set to embrace motherhood this year, in April. Neha, who tied the knot with Patna-based businessman Ayushman Agrawal in 2012, is expecting her first child after 10 years of marriage. The duo’s happiness has increased by leaps and bounds, but there was a time they had to bear constant criticism from extended family members for delaying parenthood. She described her ordeal in an interview with Hindustan Times.

The Aahat actress said, “I am a girl from a normal Marwari family, who married in a Patna-based family. Nobody here belongs to our industry. They are very normal people living a very simple life. So everybody that I used to meet after one or two years of marriage used to tell me ki accha ab toh baby kar lrena chaiye, kyu nahi karna (now you both should welcome a baby, why are you not doing it?)." Another thing, which annoyed Neha to the core, is that everyone would only suggest her and nobody ever spoke with Ayushman.

The Balika Vadhu actress said that some women used to think that she is extremely devoted to her career, and that is the reason she doesn’t want a baby. Neha had to explain to them that she is serious about her career, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t want a baby.

According to the Doli Armaanon Ki actress, there are three questions each couple needs to answer before getting into the parenthood stage. Whether or not the couple wants to become parents, when they want to do it and if they are capable of doing that or not. Neha said that no one thinks about the fact that what if she is not lucky enough to give birth to a new life? In these 10 years, she had to constantly endure criticism, but Ayushman was her constant support.

